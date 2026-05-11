RTA adds four new areas to Bus-On-Demand service

The latest addition brings Bus-On-Demand coverage to 17 areas across the emirate
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added four key areas to its Bus-On-Demand service: Al Qusais, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Warqa’a and Dubai Investments Park.
The latest addition brings Bus-On-Demand coverage to 17 areas across Dubai, served by a fleet of 49 buses, underscoring the pace of expansion and RTA’s responsiveness to population growth and rising demand for flexible mobility solutions.
Before this expansion, the service covered Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Academic City, Al Rigga, Port Saeed, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Oud Maitha, Al Karama, Barsha Heights, Al Mankhool and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
The addition of four new areas forms part of RTA’s strategy to strengthen first and last-mile connectivity by offering flexible mobility options that link residential communities with public transport stations. It also aligns with Dubai Government’s directions to cement the emirate’s global leadership in seamless and sustainable mobility.
The service is built on an innovative operating model that enables bookings through the Dubai Bus-On-Demand smart app. Customers can easily select their pick-up and drop-off points and access the service within a short time.
The service delivered a remarkable performance in 2025, with ridership rising to 984,929 riders from 417,315 in 2024, an increase of 567,614 riders, representing a growth rate of around 136%. This rapid growth underlines customers’ confidence in the efficiency of the service and its growing role as a reliable option for daily mobility.
The service reflects RTA’s commitment to adopting the latest digital solutions and advancing smart transformation in the transport sector. It also helps improve traffic flow, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and support integration with the public transport network, including Dubai Metro and public buses.
The service plays a pivotal role in supporting first and last-mile connectivity by facilitating access to business centres and public transport stations, encouraging the use of public transport, and enhancing mobility efficiency across the emirate.
The service is offered at a flexible and affordable fare of Dh5 per trip and Dh4 for each additional rider, with shared trips available, enhancing operational efficiency and lowering the cost of travel for users. RTA is offering launch-phase promotions, including free trips for a limited period, to encourage the public to experience the service.
The next phase will see a carefully planned expansion into new areas.