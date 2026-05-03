Charging infrastructure has been completed across five major operational depots
Dubai: Dubai is stepping up its transition to cleaner public transport, with plans to introduce 735 electric buses in 2026 as part of its drive towards a zero-emission mobility system by mid-century.
The Roads and Transport Authority said the new fleet, set to be delivered progressively over the coming year, marks the largest rollout of its kind in the UAE, significantly expanding the emirate’s electric public transport capacity.
The authority currently operates 40 electric buses within its network, alongside a wider strategy that also includes hydrogen-powered vehicles, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE’s national target of achieving climate neutrality.
To support the expansion, charging infrastructure has been completed across five major operational depots, equipped with 32 high-capacity chargers rated at 360 kilowatts. These are located in Al Quoz, Al Ruwayyah, Lehbab, Business Bay and Jebel Ali, strengthening fleet readiness and ensuring operational continuity as electric bus deployment scales up.
One of the new buses has already been introduced on Route F13, offering a range of up to 370 kilometres on a single charge and powered by a 470 kilowatt-hour battery. RTA said particular attention has been given to air-conditioning efficiency and passenger comfort.
Performance assessments are being conducted using technical and operational indicators, including battery range, charging time, energy consumption and overall efficiency, alongside factors such as emissions reduction and noise levels.
Initial results have shown strong performance, particularly on short and medium urban routes, with satisfaction levels exceeding 95 per cent among both drivers and passengers.
Marwan Al Zarooni, director of buses at the Public Transport Agency, said the expansion is part of a long-term strategy to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly transport system through the adoption of advanced operational solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.
He added that the development of charging infrastructure at key sites is central to ensuring the reliability and scalability of the fleet, supporting the gradual integration of electric buses across the network.
Environmental indicators show measurable progress. The authority recorded a 12 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 compared with the previous year, and a 44 per cent drop relative to 2022, its baseline year.
The use of electric buses also helped avoid more than 59,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2025, supporting a broader target to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as Dubai continues its transition towards a fully zero-emission public transport system.