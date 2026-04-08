RTA buses hit 2m km, outperforming London and Singapore with 93% operational efficiency
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that its public bus fleet have surpassed a cumulative operational distance of 2 million kilometres, setting a new international benchmark for asset longevity in public transport.
The milestone, achieved over 18 years of continuous service, places Dubai's fleet ahead of major global transit hubs. The figures significantly outperform those of London and Singapore, where the highest recorded distances for comparable bus models stand at 1.3 million and 1.4 million kilometres respectively.
Despite the high mileage and nearly two decades on the road, the fleet maintained an availability rate exceeding 93 percent throughout 2025, with fault rates remaining exceptionally low against global benchmarks — allowing the buses to remain in active service well beyond their originally planned lifespan.
The authority attributed the longevity of the vehicles to a rigorous programme of preventive and operational maintenance. Rather than decommissioning ageing stock, the RTA has extended the service life of its assets in line with circular economy principles — reducing the environmental impact tied to vehicle manufacturing and frequent fleet replacement.
The approach has also delivered measurable savings in capital expenditure, allowing the authority to defer fleet renewal while maintaining consistent service standards for commuters across the emirate.
The RTA said the results serve as a benchmark for smart mobility both regionally and globally, and form part of Dubai's broader push to improve quality of life through reliable, sustainable public services. For a city that regularly invests in new infrastructure, the record is a reminder that longevity and precision maintenance can carry as much weight as the next purchase.