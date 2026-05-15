Project under Dubai 2040 plan reimagines infrastructure as a citywide art canvas
Dubai: Dubai is about to get a lot more colourful underground.
In one of the emirate's most ambitious urban art drives to date, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have launched an open call inviting Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects to transform more than 40 road tunnels across Dubai into permanent public art spaces.
The initiative, part of the wider Dubai Tunnels Initiative builds on two successful earlier phases and signals the city's growing commitment to weaving culture into the fabric of daily life, even in the most utilitarian of spaces.
The project is rooted in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which envisions a sustainable, people-centric city where public infrastructure doubles as cultural experience. Rather than leaving tunnel walls bare and grey, Dubai Culture and RTA are inviting the creative community to claim them, turning commutes into cultural moments for millions of residents and visitors.
The initiative continues a legacy of transforming public infrastructure into art destinations, following phases one and two, which garnered considerable public acclaim and international attention.
The open call is directed at Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects, a deliberate focus that prioritises homegrown and resident talent to ensure the artwork reflects an authentic sense of Dubai's identity and cultural fabric.
Submissions will be evaluated on how well they meet a clear creative and technical brief:
Original, never-exhibited works that bring fresh perspectives to public spaces
Designs that reflect Dubai's identity, its heritage, diversity, and forward-looking spirit
Simple, bold compositions suited to tunnel environments, where viewers are in motion
Thoughtful use of colour, with no text or distracting visual clutter
Materials engineered to last, capable of withstanding Dubai's heat and weather conditions
A strong preference for ceramic tile systems, which offer durability and vibrant colour retention over time
Applicants are required to present a complete and considered proposal, comprising:
A concept statement outlining the artist's vision and objectives for the tunnel space
Presentation boards featuring the proposed design and colour palette
An implementation plan addressing public safety and artwork protection during and after installation
Open call opens: 11 May 2026
Submission deadline: 15 June 2026 (23:59 UAE time)
Interested applicants can register and access full submission guidelines by visiting the Dubai Culture official website. The deadline is firm 23:59 UAE time on Monday, 15 June 2026.
The Dubai Tunnels Initiative is more than an art programme. It is a statement about what kind of city Dubai wants to be: one where culture is not confined to galleries or designated cultural districts, but is woven into the everyday environment, visible during a morning commute, a school run, or a late-night drive.
For UAE-based artists, it represents a rare opportunity: a large-scale, permanent public platform, government-backed, reaching an audience of millions. With the submission window open until mid-June, creatives across the UAE have just under five weeks to make their mark literally on Dubai's urban landscape.