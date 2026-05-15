The project is rooted in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan , which envisions a sustainable, people-centric city where public infrastructure doubles as cultural experience. Rather than leaving tunnel walls bare and grey, Dubai Culture and RTA are inviting the creative community to claim them, turning commutes into cultural moments for millions of residents and visitors.

The initiative, part of the wider Dubai Tunnels Initiative builds on two successful earlier phases and signals the city's growing commitment to weaving culture into the fabric of daily life, even in the most utilitarian of spaces.

In one of the emirate's most ambitious urban art drives to date, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have launched an open call inviting Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects to transform more than 40 road tunnels across Dubai into permanent public art spaces.

For UAE-based artists, it represents a rare opportunity: a large-scale, permanent public platform, government-backed, reaching an audience of millions. With the submission window open until mid-June, creatives across the UAE have just under five weeks to make their mark literally on Dubai's urban landscape.

The Dubai Tunnels Initiative is more than an art programme. It is a statement about what kind of city Dubai wants to be: one where culture is not confined to galleries or designated cultural districts, but is woven into the everyday environment, visible during a morning commute, a school run, or a late-night drive.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

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