For DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the project speaks to the emirate's long-term vision. He described the investment as a clear signal of Abu Dhabi's ambition and openness to the world — one rooted in strong international partnerships and a commitment to putting Emirati culture, talent, and storytelling on a global stage. "Together, we are creating a venue that will draw our community, visitors, creators and investors to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi for decades to come," he said.