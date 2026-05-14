Landmark venue to boost Yas Island tourism, jobs and year-round mega events
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is cementing its reputation as a world-class destination with the announcement of Sphere Abu Dhabi, a landmark entertainment venue to be built on Yas Island at an estimated construction cost of US$1.7 billion. Developed through a partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Sphere Entertainment Co., the project marks the first time a Sphere venue will be built outside the United States.
Situated between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the venue will sit within lush green surroundings and in close proximity to Yas Island's existing network of theme parks and attractions. Construction is targeted for completion by end of 2029.
For DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the project speaks to the emirate's long-term vision. He described the investment as a clear signal of Abu Dhabi's ambition and openness to the world — one rooted in strong international partnerships and a commitment to putting Emirati culture, talent, and storytelling on a global stage. "Together, we are creating a venue that will draw our community, visitors, creators and investors to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi for decades to come," he said.
James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, called Abu Dhabi a natural home for the next Sphere venue, pointing to the city's world-class infrastructure, cultural significance, and international standing. He described Sphere Abu Dhabi as the first step in building a truly global network of immersive venues.
The facility will host three types of events: Sphere Experiences, the brand's signature multi-sensory productions; concert residencies featuring both regional Arabic artists and international acts; and large-scale brand and marquee events, from product launches to combat sports. With a flexible capacity of up to 20,000, the venue is designed to adapt to a wide range of event formats.
Culturally, Sphere Abu Dhabi will serve as a showcase for the emirate's heritage. Plans include original Sphere Experiences rooted in Emirati culture and the display of Emirati artwork on the Exosphere, the venue's iconic spherical LED exterior. These ambitions echo the ethos of its Las Vegas predecessor, which opened in September 2023 and redefined what a live entertainment venue can be.
Strategically located a short drive from Zayed International Airport, Sphere Abu Dhabi will also function as a compelling backdrop during the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a detail that ensures global broadcast visibility year after year.
The project joins a growing portfolio of landmark developments on Abu Dhabi's horizon, including the Saadiyat Cultural District and an upcoming Disney theme park resort on Yas Island. Once operational, Sphere Abu Dhabi is expected to generate thousands of permanent jobs. Infrastructure coordination is already underway, with entities including Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Department of Energy, Taqa, Etihad Rail, and Aldar working together to support road access, transport links, and site-wide development.