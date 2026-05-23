Sphere Abu Dhabi secures $1.7b construction deal, completion set for 2029

Abu Dhabi awards $1.7b contract for next‑generation immersive Sphere venue
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has awarded a US$1.7 billion construction contract to UAE-based ALEC Engineering and Contracting to deliver Sphere Abu Dhabi, a next-generation immersive entertainment landmark scheduled for completion by 2029.
The project marks a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ambition to expand its global tourism offering and strengthen its position as a hub for cultural and experiential entertainment.
Under the Letter of Award (LOA), ALEC will be responsible for the full design, procurement, and construction of Sphere Abu Dhabi — a large-scale, architecturally distinctive venue featuring advanced immersive technology systems, complex structural engineering, and integrated sustainable building solutions.
The project adds a major flagship asset to ALEC’s portfolio and reinforces its role in delivering some of the UAE’s most ambitious infrastructure developments.
DCT Abu Dhabi said the Sphere project is expected to significantly enhance international visitation and tourism revenues, positioning the emirate as a global centre for next-generation immersive experiences.
The original Sphere in Las Vegas has been widely recognised as one of the world’s highest-grossing entertainment venues, generating strong global demand and ticket sales. Abu Dhabi’s version aims to replicate and expand on that success as a destination attraction.
ALEC described the award as a defining moment for the company and a strong endorsement of its capability as a UAE homegrown contractor delivering large-scale, high-value projects.
Barry Lewis, CEO of ALEC Holdings, said the contract reflects trust in local expertise to deliver globally significant infrastructure aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision.
He added that Sphere Abu Dhabi will help position the emirate as a world-leading destination for immersive entertainment and cultural experiences.
According to ALEC, the project will require precision execution across design integration, supply-chain coordination, and construction delivery, supported by advanced digital engineering capabilities.
Sean McQue, Managing Director of ALEC Construction, said the development’s complexity and scale would set a new global benchmark for immersive venue construction, with a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and delivery standards.