GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sphere Abu Dhabi secures $1.7b construction deal, completion set for 2029

Abu Dhabi awards $1.7b contract for next‑generation immersive Sphere venue

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ALEC wins $1.7b deal to build landmark Sphere Abu Dhabi on Yas Island
ALEC wins $1.7b deal to build landmark Sphere Abu Dhabi on Yas Island
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has awarded a US$1.7 billion construction contract to UAE-based ALEC Engineering and Contracting to deliver Sphere Abu Dhabi, a next-generation immersive entertainment landmark scheduled for completion by 2029.

The project marks a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ambition to expand its global tourism offering and strengthen its position as a hub for cultural and experiential entertainment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sphere Abu Dhabi: Redefining global entertainment

Under the Letter of Award (LOA), ALEC will be responsible for the full design, procurement, and construction of Sphere Abu Dhabi — a large-scale, architecturally distinctive venue featuring advanced immersive technology systems, complex structural engineering, and integrated sustainable building solutions.

The project adds a major flagship asset to ALEC’s portfolio and reinforces its role in delivering some of the UAE’s most ambitious infrastructure developments.

Sphere strengthens global tourism appeal

DCT Abu Dhabi said the Sphere project is expected to significantly enhance international visitation and tourism revenues, positioning the emirate as a global centre for next-generation immersive experiences.

The original Sphere in Las Vegas has been widely recognised as one of the world’s highest-grossing entertainment venues, generating strong global demand and ticket sales. Abu Dhabi’s version aims to replicate and expand on that success as a destination attraction.

$1.7b deal marks milestone for ALEC

ALEC described the award as a defining moment for the company and a strong endorsement of its capability as a UAE homegrown contractor delivering large-scale, high-value projects.

Barry Lewis, CEO of ALEC Holdings, said the contract reflects trust in local expertise to deliver globally significant infrastructure aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision.

He added that Sphere Abu Dhabi will help position the emirate as a world-leading destination for immersive entertainment and cultural experiences.

Inside the challenge of building a mega-venue

According to ALEC, the project will require precision execution across design integration, supply-chain coordination, and construction delivery, supported by advanced digital engineering capabilities.

Sean McQue, Managing Director of ALEC Construction, said the development’s complexity and scale would set a new global benchmark for immersive venue construction, with a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and delivery standards.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsAbu DhabiAbu Dhabi tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 concludes with bold vision to redefine future of health

ISNR 2026 concludes in Abu Dhabi with record turnout

2m read
Abu Dhabi reschedules Understanding Risk Global Forum

Abu Dhabi reschedules Understanding Risk Global Forum

2m read
From magical theme parks and immersive entertainment venues to world-class museums and ultra-luxury island resorts, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a spectacular new era of attractions. The capital’s ambitious pipeline includes projects from global giants such as Disney, Guggenheim, and Sphere, alongside futuristic leisure destinations designed to boost tourism, culture, and family entertainment. Together, these developments promise to transform Abu Dhabi into one of the world’s most exciting visitor destinations.

Abu Dhabi mega projects: Disney, Guggenheim, Sphere

2m read
Abu Dhabi to build $1.7bn Sphere venue on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi to build $1.7bn Sphere venue on Yas Island

2m read