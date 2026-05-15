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Abu Dhabi’s mega attractions: From Disney Magic to Wizarding Worlds

Abu Dhabi’s upcoming attractions promise wizarding worlds, museums and mega venues

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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From magical theme parks and immersive entertainment venues to world-class museums and ultra-luxury island resorts, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a spectacular new era of attractions. The capital’s ambitious pipeline includes projects from global giants such as Disney, Guggenheim, and Sphere, alongside futuristic leisure destinations designed to boost tourism, culture, and family entertainment. Together, these developments promise to transform Abu Dhabi into one of the world’s most exciting visitor destinations.
From magical theme parks and immersive entertainment venues to world-class museums and ultra-luxury island resorts, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a spectacular new era of attractions. The capital’s ambitious pipeline includes projects from global giants such as Disney, Guggenheim, and Sphere, alongside futuristic leisure destinations designed to boost tourism, culture, and family entertainment. Together, these developments promise to transform Abu Dhabi into one of the world’s most exciting visitor destinations.
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Sphere Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is strengthening its global entertainment profile with Sphere Abu Dhabi, a US$1.7 billion immersive venue on Yas Island, developed with Sphere Entertainment Co. and DCT Abu Dhabi. Located near Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, it will host concerts, sports and visual shows for up to 20,000 guests. Completion is expected around 2029.
WAM
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Disney Abu Dhabi: Disney’s first Middle East theme park resort is coming to Yas Island through a partnership with Miral. The waterfront destination will blend Disney storytelling with Emirati culture, luxury hotels, rides, shopping and entertainment. Disney Imagineers are leading the design phase, with construction timelines under planning. The mega attraction is expected to open in the early 2030s.
Disney Abu Dhabi/Miral
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Guggenheim Abu Dhabi: Designed by architect Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will become one of the world’s largest modern art museums. Located in Saadiyat Cultural District, it will showcase contemporary global art with a strong Middle East focus. Construction is in advanced stages, with the museum expected to open in 2026 as Abu Dhabi expands its cultural tourism appeal.
Guggenheim
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Harry Potter Themed Land: A Harry Potter-themed land is being developed inside Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The attraction is expected to feature Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, themed rides, shops and immersive experiences. Industry reports suggest it could become one of the park’s biggest expansions. The wizarding attraction is expected to open between 2027 and 2028.
Warner Bros/MIral
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Velodrome Abu Dhabi: Velodrome Abu Dhabi is set to become the region’s first UCI Category 1 indoor cycling track. The venue will host international cycling events, training academies and community fitness programs, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s sporting ambitions. The state-of-the-art cycling arena is expected to be completed by 2026.
Velodrome Abu Dhabi
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Fahid Island: Fahid Island is emerging as Abu Dhabi’s next ultra-premium residential and leisure destination. The master-planned island will feature luxury villas, resorts, marinas, beaches and green public spaces. Positioned between Yas and Saadiyat islands, the project aims to attract luxury tourism and investors. Major phases are expected to be delivered from 2029 onward.
Aldar Properties
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Ramhan Island: Ramhan Island is being developed as a luxury island destination featuring waterfront villas, beach resorts, floating homes and marina living. The project promises crystal lagoons, private beaches and wellness tourism experiences. Developers expect major residential and hospitality components to be completed between 2027 and 2028.
Ramhan Island
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Jubail Island: Jubail Island is evolving into one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive nature-inspired communities. Surrounded by mangroves, the development combines luxury homes, wellness spaces, cycling tracks and biodiversity zones. New residential phases continue to launch, with most key infrastructure and communities expected to be completed by 2027.
Jubail Island
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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