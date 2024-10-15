Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has been confirmed as the second location for the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, officials announced on Tuesday.

Sphere Entertainment Company, listed on the NYSE, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will collaborate to bring the ground-breaking entertainment venue to the UAE's capital. Set to become a significant landmark in Abu Dhabi’s entertainment landscape, the Sphere promises to deliver next-generation immersive experiences.

The first Sphere, a 20,000-seat music and entertainment arena, opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. The venue features a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, advanced speaker systems with beamforming and wave field synthesis, and 4D physical effects, offering an immersive experience for concerts, events, and shows.

The premier entertainment destination in Las Vegas has hosted performances from musical acts including U2, The Eagles, and Anyma. Image Credit: Bloomberg

While no construction or opening dates have been announced for the Abu Dhabi Sphere, the expansion is expected to drive substantial growth and generate new revenue streams, capitalising on Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary technology and expertise. The company statement said Abu Dhabi Sphere would be in a ‘prime spot’ in the capital city. Sphere Las Vegas welcomed more than 24 million visitors in 2023.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits.”

Al Mubarak said, “This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we're elevating our global profile and setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

“Under the terms of the partnership, which is subject to the finalisation of definitive agreements, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue, utilising Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property,” the statement added.

“Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team of experts providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue,” it said.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment.