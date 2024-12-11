Dubai: Want to stay inside of a mountain?

That’s right, inside of one and not on top or on the slope.

It’s now possible for visitors heading out to Saudi Arabia, with bookings opening for the ‘Desert Rock’.

Desert Rock opens up a whole lot of options for those guests seeking a bit of adventure on their trips. Image Credit: Supplied

"This is more than just a hotel — it is a unique property, crafted into the rock face, offering a truly immersive experience where luxury and nature come together to create a truly unforgettable escape,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“Whether you are looking to explore the desert and mountains with our adventure team at Akun, unwind in total privacy, or indulge in world-class dining and wellness, Desert Rock offers something extraordinary for every guest.”

What can guests expect?

The Desert Rock covers 30,000 square meters of 'unspoiled land, where architectural mastery meets ancient rocky outcrops'. The resort is 20 minutes from Red Sea International Airport. All of the hotel stay options are integrated into the rugged terrain. Even then, Desert Rock comes with features such as pool villas, luxury suites and private retreats.

Within Desert Rock, there are multiple accommodation options built in. Image Credit: Supplied

These are the accommodation options:

Wadi villas: Aimed at families, the desert-inspired one- and two-bedroom villas offer private pools and expansive living areas.

Cliff hanging villas: Built high above the resort, the villas allow for wide-angle views of the desert and mountains.

Mountain cave suites: Built into the rock face, the one-bedroom suites provide for cliffside plunge pools.

Mountain crevice villas: These units hang on the 'edge of the massif', with panoramic views and private pools.

Royal villa: For those wanting a lot more of luxury and seclusion on their holiday trips.