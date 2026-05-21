GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi reschedules Understanding Risk Global Forum to May 2027

The event will mark the first time the global forum is hosted in the Middle East

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi reschedules Understanding Risk Global Forum to May 2027

Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi has announced the rescheduling of the ninth edition of the Understanding Risk Global Forum.

The event, which was originally scheduled for October 2026, will now take place from May 10 to 14, 2027, in Abu Dhabi.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The decision was made in coordination with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, part of the World Bank Group.

Officials said the move reflects a proactive and risk-informed approach aligned with international standards, while aiming to deliver an exceptional edition of the forum.

The event will mark the first time the Understanding Risk Global Forum is hosted in the Middle East.

The forum is considered one of the leading global platforms focused on risk understanding, disaster reduction and resilience.

It is expected to bring together more than 1,500 decision-makers, experts and researchers from around the world to discuss ways to strengthen societal and institutional resilience through innovation, cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The forum will be hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will include dialogue sessions, interactive workshops and discussions on evolving global risks and disaster management strategies.

Officials said the event will also provide an opportunity for governments, institutions and specialists to share experiences and explore solutions that support preparedness and long-term resilience.

The Understanding Risk Global Forum has become an important international platform for discussions around disaster risk reduction and sustainable development, bringing together global experts from different sectors to support stronger and more coordinated responses to future challenges.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

AI-powered systems aim to enhance emergency readiness and institutional preparedness

ADCMC showcases AI-driven readiness initiatives at ISNR

2m read
ISNR 2026: 253 exhibitors from 37 countries, including nine first-time participating nations, across 28,000 square metres

ISNR launches five major events and two new platforms

4m read
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market

ADGM updates money laundering risk review

2m read
UAE-US-UK initiative for peace in Nigeria launched

UAE-US-UK initiative for peace in Nigeria launched

3m read