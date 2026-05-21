The event will mark the first time the global forum is hosted in the Middle East
Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi has announced the rescheduling of the ninth edition of the Understanding Risk Global Forum.
The event, which was originally scheduled for October 2026, will now take place from May 10 to 14, 2027, in Abu Dhabi.
The decision was made in coordination with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, part of the World Bank Group.
Officials said the move reflects a proactive and risk-informed approach aligned with international standards, while aiming to deliver an exceptional edition of the forum.
The event will mark the first time the Understanding Risk Global Forum is hosted in the Middle East.
The forum is considered one of the leading global platforms focused on risk understanding, disaster reduction and resilience.
It is expected to bring together more than 1,500 decision-makers, experts and researchers from around the world to discuss ways to strengthen societal and institutional resilience through innovation, cooperation and knowledge exchange.
The forum will be hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will include dialogue sessions, interactive workshops and discussions on evolving global risks and disaster management strategies.
Officials said the event will also provide an opportunity for governments, institutions and specialists to share experiences and explore solutions that support preparedness and long-term resilience.
The Understanding Risk Global Forum has become an important international platform for discussions around disaster risk reduction and sustainable development, bringing together global experts from different sectors to support stronger and more coordinated responses to future challenges.