Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace launches trilateral UAE-US-UK initiative for sustainable peace in Nigeria

The summit was attended by prominent figures including Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan (Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Nigeria), former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Emir of Argungu Samaila Muhammad Mera, Lord Russell Rook, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, and the Grand Mufti of Nigeria Shaykh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini, who addressed the summit via video link.