Murona Forum 2026 brings global crisis experts to Abu Dhabi

The forum also includes panel discussions with international speakers who will present innovative perspectives on global trends in crisis management, developments in business continuity, and approaches to preparing for future risks. These discussions take place within the context of expanding partnerships that support the exchange of knowledge and expertise between Abu Dhabi and leading international organisations. In addition, the forum highlights the role of volunteering in the field of emergencies, crises, and disasters as a key pillar in strengthening community preparedness.

The first day is scheduled to feature announcement that the ADCMC will host the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 (UR26) and will mark the graduation of the fourth and fifth cohorts of the Alternative Service Programme. In addition, several entities will be recognised for meeting the requirements of the National Standard for Business Continuity. The opening day will include a series of panel discussions and presentations highlighting best practices in recovery and approaches to restoring essential services following disruptions.

The ‘Murona Forum 2026’ will conclude on 28 January with a series of in-depth sessions highlighting the latest trends in business continuity and risk management, alongside discussions on mechanisms for strengthening Abu Dhabi’s institutional readiness ecosystem. Through its insights, recommendations, and international participation, the forum will enhance the capacity of government entities to adopt more adaptive approaches. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international leader in risk understanding and in the development of effective solutions to ensure the sustainability of vital services and the protection of developmental achievements under all circumstances.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

