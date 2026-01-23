Abu Dhabi to host Murona Forum 2026 on emergency and crisis management

Two-day event to boost readiness and resilience across key sectors
Abu Dhabi will host the Murona Forum 2026, organised by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, bringing together a high-level group of local and international leaders and experts to discuss best practices and innovative approaches in emergency, crisis and disaster management.
Murona Forum 2026 kicks off on 27 January, organised by @adcmc_ae over two days with government entities and top local and international experts, aiming to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Readiness and institutional Resilience through best practices.
The forum aims to enhance the Emirate’s preparedness and strengthen institutional resilience across key sectors, in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities for risk management and continuity planning.
The two-day event will feature a comprehensive agenda, including leading local and international case studies, keynote sessions, and panel discussions addressing emerging challenges and future-ready solutions across the emergency management ecosystem.
A key highlight of the forum will be the launch of the Abu Dhabi Comprehensive Readiness Index, a new framework designed to assess and strengthen preparedness and response capabilities across institutions and sectors.
International speakers will share global perspectives and best practices, while the forum will also witness the signing of memoranda of cooperation aimed at enhancing coordination and efficiency within the crisis and disaster management ecosystem.
The forum will further provide dedicated opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration among government entities, private sector stakeholders and international partners to advance Abu Dhabi’s overall resilience and emergency preparedness.
It is the annual forum for Business Continuity and Alternative National Service – Murona (Resilience), organised by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC). The forum aims to enhance the capabilities of government and private sector entities in managing crises and disasters, while ensuring the continuity of vital services. The forum features panel discussions, expert sessions, case studies from various organisations, and dedicated programmes focused on Alternative National Service.
• Dates: Murona Forum 2026 will commence on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, and typically spans approximately two days (27–28 January 2026).
• Organiser: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre.
• Participants: A wide range of government entities and companies, with the participation of leaders and experts in crisis management and business continuity from within the UAE and abroad.
1. Panel and Dialogue Sessions: Focused on best practices in business continuity under exceptional circumstances.
2. Knowledge and Experience Exchange: Presentations and case studies showcasing successful experiences of government entities and companies in crisis management.
3. Alternative National Service: Highlighting the role of the Alternative National Service Programme as a strategic tool to ensure continuity during emergencies.
4. Workshops: Providing practical tools and actionable plans for crisis planning, preparedness, and response.
The forum focuses on:
• Enhancing institutional readiness to face emergencies and disasters.
• Ensuring the continuity of vital services under all circumstances.
• Strengthening coordination between government and private sector entities in emergency planning and rapid response.
