Abu Dhabi holds first forum on safe handling of hazardous materials

Abu Dhabi: In a major step toward strengthening public safety and environmental protection, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has launched the first Abu Dhabi Forum for the Safe Handling of Hazardous Materials. Held under the theme “Together for Safe Handling and a Sustainable Future,” the event brought together senior officials, industry leaders, and specialists from across the UAE.