Abu Dhabi holds first forum on safe handling of hazardous materials

Abu Dhabi: In a major step toward strengthening public safety and environmental protection, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has launched the first Abu Dhabi Forum for the Safe Handling of Hazardous Materials. Held under the theme “Together for Safe Handling and a Sustainable Future,” the event brought together senior officials, industry leaders, and specialists from across the UAE.
The forum aimed to highlight global best practices in hazardous materials management, discuss current challenges, and explore collaborative solutions to support Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for safety, environmental sustainability, and economic growth. Attendees represented both government and private entities, reflecting the shared responsibility of ensuring a secure and well-regulated system.
The forum featured a detailed presentation on ADHMMC’s strategic framework, which is built on four main pillars:
Developing a modern legislative and regulatory system for hazardous materials
Enhancing coordination between all relevant entities
Building specialised national competencies
Raising readiness levels for emergency response
Khalfan Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of ADHMMC, said the forum demonstrates the emirate’s commitment to creating a safe and sustainable environment while supporting economic development.
“The organisation of this forum is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s safety framework,” he said. “Collaboration with the private sector is essential. By working together, we can ensure responsible handling of hazardous materials and protect the investment climate while maintaining the highest levels of public safety.”
Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of ADCCI, highlighted the importance of the forum at a time when Abu Dhabi’s economy is expanding across key sectors.
“With the rapid growth we are witnessing, adopting international best practices in hazardous materials management is vital,” he said. “It supports business continuity, enhances competitiveness, and ensures that Abu Dhabi remains an attractive destination for investors.”
He added that safety and sustainability are central to the Chamber’s strategy of strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading regional economic hub.
The event concluded with several key recommendations aimed at improving the emirate’s hazardous materials management system. These included:
Updating legislation and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with global standards
Enhancing cooperation between public and private entities
Investing in national talent and specialised training programmes
Leveraging advanced technologies to improve monitoring, handling, and emergency preparedness
Promoting a strong culture of safety and sustainability across all sectors
Participants emphasised that the forum represents a foundation for long-term collaboration, supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build an integrated safety system that protects the community and encourages sustainable development.
Through these initiatives, ADHMMC and ADCCI aim to position Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in hazardous materials management strengthening public safety, protecting the environment, and contributing to a resilient and competitive business ecosystem aligned with the emirate’s future vision.
