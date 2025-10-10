Comprehensive maritime regulations launched in Abu Dhabi

Initiative aligns with emirate’s goals in sustainability, innovation, quality of life
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has approved a comprehensive set of new technical guidelines designed to regulate maritime activities and improve the quality and safety of marine infrastructure across the emirate.
The decisions were announced during the second-quarter meeting of the Abu Dhabi Standards Technical Committee for 2025, chaired by Eng. Bader Khamis Al Shemeli, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector. The meeting brought together representatives from 25 government entities.
Developed by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime and in coordination with key stakeholders including Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defence, the Department of Economic Development, AD Ports Group, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the initiative aligns with the emirate’s strategic goals in sustainability, innovation and quality of life. It aims to create a unified regulatory framework that ensures safer, more efficient and environmentally responsible maritime operations.
Five Codes of Practice (CoPs), aligned with international best practices, were presented as regulatory and operational references for maritime companies, operators and infrastructure developers:
Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Maritime Activities and Operations
Sets safety standards for a wide range of maritime activities, including leisure boating, anchorage, diving, ship management, salvage operations and hydrographic surveys.
Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Operation of Public Water Transport
Establishes minimum safety and licensing requirements for water transport services and terminals to protect passengers and the maritime environment.
Abu Dhabi Guideline for Designing and Building Small Marine Crafts
Covers vessels under 24 meters, such as leisure boats and floating facilities, outlining requirements for classification, technical supervision, certification and safety.
Abu Dhabi Guideline for Maritime Infrastructure
Defines engineering standards for the design and development of jetties, waterways, seawalls, boat ramps and coastal facilities, supporting sustainable and unified construction practices.
Abu Dhabi Guideline for Safe Operations of Marine Craft
Sets regulatory and operational requirements for recreational and commercial vessels, including standard procedures and safety checklists to support effective implementation.
Eng. Bader Khamis Al Shemeli said the guidelines reflect the Council’s commitment to supporting government efforts to improve quality, safety and compliance.
“These documents are the result of strong coordination among government entities,” he said. “They provide a comprehensive roadmap to improve operational efficiency, reduce risks and ensure the safe and sustainable operation of all vessels and facilities in the emirate.”
He added that clear, practical standards are essential to keeping pace with technological advancements and building an integrated maritime system that supports Abu Dhabi’s ambitions for regional and global leadership.
Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the guidelines as a strategic step in developing a unified regulatory framework.
“They raise the quality of services in this vital sector, enhance safety and support economic prosperity,” he said. “They also contribute to improving quality of life while aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a modern and sustainable maritime sector.”
Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said the guidelines mark “a significant milestone” in advancing the sector.
“By building a unified regulatory framework, we aim to support the emirate’s vision of becoming a global leader in maritime infrastructure and services,” he said, highlighting the focus on safety, sustainability and operational excellence.
The new guidelines will serve as core references for operators, regulators, developers and service providers—laying the foundation for a safer, more efficient and globally competitive maritime industry in Abu Dhabi.
