UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Abu Dhabi issues beach guideline to protect nature and boost liveability

Plan introduces ramps, adaptive play areas, smart parking and safety features

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The guideline emphasises accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring ease of movement for people of all ages and physical abilities, including children and People of Determination.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Comprehensive Abu Dhabi Beach Guideline, a foundational reference for all future development and construction activities along the emirate’s waterfronts.

The new guideline sets clear standards for achieving a balance between environmental protection and universal accessibility, reinforcing the DMT’s commitment to creating public spaces that preserve natural landmarks while supporting the emirate’s sustainable urban growth.

Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasseri, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, said the guideline represents “a solid framework for a comprehensive and effective transformation,” reflecting the department’s dedication to protecting and conserving valuable marine habitats.

“We aim to adopt innovative approaches and strict standards that will enable the development of coastal areas enriching the overall living experience, in line with the long-term objectives of the Year of the Community,” he added.

It prioritizes accessible ramps as alternatives to stairs, adaptive play areas, and fully equipped facilities that align with global best practices in beach design.

The document also introduces safety measures such as traffic-calming features, targeted lighting, and clear wayfinding systems.

It outlines carefully designed specifications to improve amenities and services, including restrooms, prayer rooms, picnic zones, sports grounds, and smart parking solutions.

Furthermore, the guideline includes directives on supportive infrastructure and social inclusion, aiming to enhance user experience while preserving the ecological integrity of Abu Dhabi’s coastal environments.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
