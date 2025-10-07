Hunter's Supermoon to light up UAE skies today: Best viewing spots revealed

Get a guided view! Dubai Astronomy Group hosts a special session tonight
Dubai: The sky is putting on a show tonight, October 7, 2025, as the stunning Hunter's Supermoon graces the UAE. This event marks the first of three supermoons this season, where the full moon is near its closest point to Earth, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. For a truly mesmerising view, head to a spot with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.
For a guided experience, the Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special viewing session tonight, October 7, at Al Awir Second Park from 7 pm to 9 pm. This is a chance to view the celestial spectacle alongside experts. If you arrive early, the park offers a relaxing environment with walking paths, open until 11pm (Saturdays to Wednesdays) or 11.30 pm (Thursdays and Fridays), providing ample time for a moonlit stroll after the main event.
Beyond the Dubai Astronomy Group event, the UAE offers numerous spectacular locations to capture the brilliance of the Hunter's Supermoon.
Al Qudra Lakes: Escape the city lights by heading to this 24-hour desert location. It's an excellent spot for a quiet moongazing session. You can set up a barbecue in designated areas or find fast food just a nine-minute drive away at Last Exit Al Qudra.
Hatta Mountains: For a scenic drive and a clear view, venture out to Hatta. While some areas have light pollution, moving deeper into the Hajar Mountains offers better celestial views. It’s also an option for overnight camping.
Jebel Ali Beach & Kite Beach: Enjoy a classic coastal view by packing a picnic and heading to a free, 24-hour beach like Jebel Ali Beach. Alternatively, Kite Beach remains lively, with beachside restaurants staying open late, perfect for a relaxed late-night viewing.
The Viewing Point, Dubai Creek Harbour: If you prefer an urban backdrop, this 70-metre waterfront walkway is open 24 hours and provides spectacular panoramic views of the creek, the Burj Khalifa, and the Downtown Dubai skyline, an excellent location for a photograph with the supermoon.
Al Quaa Milky Way Spot, Abu Dhabi: Widely considered one of the darkest spots in the UAE, this desert area is a prime destination for serious stargazing and is perfect for the Supermoon. Located about 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi toward Al Ain, it has a dedicated location tag on Google Maps.
Al Sadeem Astronomy, Al Wathba (Abu Dhabi): This private observatory frequently hosts public viewing events. It offers guided tours and views through advanced telescopes for a deeper astronomical experience.
Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (Sharjah): For an educational experience, this centre provides an observatory and a great viewing location, though it is best to check their schedule for specific public viewing hours or events.
Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah: As the highest peak in the UAE, it offers clear, unobstructed views, taking you well away from city light pollution for a magnificent, isolated moon-watching experience.
Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah: Known for its picturesque backdrop of the Jebel Jais Mountains and occasional lakes, this valley is a beautiful setting for enjoying the brighter-than-usual night sky.
