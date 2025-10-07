Hunter's Supermoon to light up UAE skies today: Best viewing spots revealed

Dubai: The sky is putting on a show tonight, October 7, 2025, as the stunning Hunter's Supermoon graces the UAE. This event marks the first of three supermoons this season, where the full moon is near its closest point to Earth, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. For a truly mesmerising view, head to a spot with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.