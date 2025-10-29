Abu Dhabi cracks down on abandoned vehicles and boats

New campaign urges residents to report abandoned vehicles
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched an extensive new awareness campaign aimed at curbing the abandonment of vehicles, boats, and equipment in public areas.
Operating under the motto 'Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighbourhoods, Our Identity,' the initiative targets all segments of society to boost awareness about maintaining the city’s aesthetic and civilised appearance and ensuring compliance with regulations against neglect in public places.
This campaign aligns with the Municipality’s continuous drive to preserve the urban environment and enhance the city’s beauty. It supports the Emirate's wider vision of creating a safe, sustainable living environment that ultimately contributes to an improved quality of life for all community members.
The core focus of the campaign is to highlight the negative impacts of leaving private vehicles, boats, or equipment abandoned for extended periods or parking them haphazardly in residential and public areas. Such practices detract from the city's visual appeal, cause public inconvenience, and have adverse effects on the urban environment.
Through this outreach, the Municipality seeks to strengthen a sense of community responsibility among individuals and institutions. It encourages residents to actively cooperate with relevant authorities, report abandoned items, and participate in efforts to eliminate visual distortions and maintain public order and cleanliness within their neighborhoods.
The awareness drive included field tours across various target areas, where residents were directly informed about the risks associated with abandoning equipment in public spaces. Furthermore, awareness materials were widely distributed via the Municipality’s official social media accounts and the 'Fureejna' application to maximise reach.
The campaign has successfully increased public awareness regarding the importance of preserving the city’s aesthetic and civilised image and promoting community involvement in protecting the urban environment. It powerfully embodies the ADM’s vision: that the beauty and cleanliness of the city are a shared responsibility. Cooperation between the community and relevant entities is seen as the cornerstone for maintaining Abu Dhabi’s status as one of the world's most beautiful and sustainable cities.
