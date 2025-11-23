Water taxis and ferries in Abu Dhabi transport 700,000 passengers since 2021

Free 20-minute water taxi tours offered to exhibition visitors
Abu Dhabi’s public marine transport system, comprising water taxis and public ferries, has served more than 700,000 passengers since 2021.
Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, explained that in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), it is offering free water taxi trips during exhibitions, giving visitors a complimentary 20-minute sea tour.
Six daily trips depart from ADNEC Marina between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm throughout the exhibition period, held from November 20 to 23.
Since launching services in 2022, the Integrated Transport Centre, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, has operated water taxi routes serving destinations across the Yas Bay area.
Established in 2020 by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Maritime regulates Abu Dhabi’s waterways. Its responsibilities include overseeing all commercial and community ports, recreational marinas, vessels, waterway users, marine service providers, and other related maritime infrastructure.
The authority also develops the emirate’s maritime strategy and ensures compliance with laws and regulations governing marina operations, vessel registration, maritime activities, safe waterway infrastructure, accident investigations, and sharing maritime data and knowledge.
At the end of 2022, Abu Dhabi Maritime launched a new water taxi service in collaboration with Miral, a leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. The service operates within Yas Bay and Al Raha Beach, enhancing connectivity between key waterfronts and providing additional public transport options.
The service initially operates between high-demand locations, including Yas Bay, Yas Marina, and Al Bandar Marina, with plans to add more stations. It runs seven days a week, following fixed schedules with one-hour intervals between trips to ensure vessel availability at every station.
The water taxi service offers a sustainable public transport option, connecting communities in the Al Raha area and encouraging tourists to explore Yas Island’s growing waterfront attractions. It also supports major events such as the 2022 Formula 1 season at Yas Marina Circuit by providing alternative transport options for race enthusiasts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox