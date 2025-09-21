Ensure smooth sailing with Abu Dhabi Maritime’s expert advice
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Maritime, the authority managing and regulating waterways across the Emirate, has stressed the importance of advance planning for sea trips to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, supported by its wide range of services.
Its key recommendations include booking services such as berths, boat washing, and engine cleaning in advance to avoid delays; keeping track of the latest updates on marine facility fees for better planning; and scheduling boat inspections and maintenance to ensure safe sailing.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC – Abu Dhabi Mobility) highlighted that the AlNaliya app is the official digital platform for local marine services and safety information.
The app enables users to access interactive marine safety maps showing activity zones, speed restrictions, marine reserves, shipping lanes, fuelling stations, mooring buoys, and berthing facilities.
The latest update introduces a fully integrated digital system for booking berths and docks, tracking booking status through notifications, and reporting waterway hazards instantly. Users can also search the marine database or map to select available berths, submit booking requests, and communicate with marina operators for confirmation.
In its second phase, the app was upgraded with an improved interface and enhanced interactive marine safety maps, now offering multiple display options including satellite imagery and illustrative diagrams. These updates make it easier for users to access local regulations and marine services. The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Planning ahead is essential for safe and enjoyable sea journeys in Abu Dhabi. This includes charting a course, booking necessary sailing facilities, familiarising oneself with maritime laws and regulations, checking weather conditions, and securing supplies and technical equipment.
Why advance planning matters:
Safety first: Helps identify risky areas such as wrecks, shallow waters, and small islands, and plot a safe course.
Maximising the experience: Ensures well-timed stopovers and route adjustments to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s cultural, recreational, and tourist attractions.
Emergency preparedness: Supports identifying nearby rescue centres, equipping boats properly, and ensuring access to safety information and emergency procedures.
Regulatory compliance: Ensures awareness of Abu Dhabi Maritime regulations, including mandatory safety requirements.
Weather readiness: Allows for monitoring conditions and avoiding severe weather.
Securing permits: Streamlines obtaining necessary permits and identifying embarkation/disembarkation zones, reducing the risk of delays.
Access to information: Provides knowledge about destinations, attractions, and services—essential for making the most of the journey.
Abu Dhabi has become a leading hub for marine tourism in the Arabian Gulf, offering diverse leisure options that reinforce its position as a premier winter cruise destination. With pristine waters, year-round sunshine, and rich cultural identity, the capital is an ideal stop for global cruise lines.
The Abu Dhabi cruise season runs from October to May, with peak activity between December and April. Cruise traffic falls into three main categories:
Homeport cruises: Vessels that start and end their Gulf itineraries in Abu Dhabi. This option is ideal for extending holidays, combining a relaxing voyage with stays at the city’s world-class hotels.
Transit calls: Vessels stopping in Abu Dhabi as part of a wider Gulf itinerary, usually for a day or overnight. These cruises often call at up to 20 ports during the season, including Bahrain, Dubai, Fujairah, and Muscat, offering authentic Arabian experiences across the region.
International voyages: Global cruises that stop in Abu Dhabi before sailing east to India, the Far East, and Australia, then across the Pacific, or west to the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Caribbean, or Baltic destinations.
Cruise passengers from countries not eligible for visa-on-arrival can benefit from the UAE’s multiple-entry tourist visa, available for AED 200, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a world-class cruise destination.
