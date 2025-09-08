Final notice: Sharjah Municipality warns owners of unclaimed impounded vehicles

The campaign is part of Sharjah’s broader drive to remove abandoned vehicles
Sharjah Municipality has warned owners of impounded vehicles and motorcycles left unclaimed for more than six months that they have four days to retrieve them or risk losing them at public auction.
In a notice issued on Monday, the municipality instructed owners of cars, motorcycles, and other machinery currently held in its yards to report to the Department of Inspection and Control in Industrial Area 5 before September 11.
Officials said owners must resolve the reasons behind the impoundment and complete release procedures within the grace period.
“Failure to act will leave the municipality no choice but to proceed with auctioning the vehicles,” the statement read.
The campaign is part of Sharjah’s broader drive to remove abandoned vehicles and equipment, which authorities say pose safety hazards and contribute to visual pollution if left unattended.
