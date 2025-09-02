New Sharjah policy: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after three months

Under the amended resolution, rules now apply to all vehicles held for at least 3 months
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, presided over the Council’s meeting this Tuesday morning. The session, held at the Ruler’s Office, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.
During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of key topics concerning the progress of government work, discussed public policies of local departments and authorities, and examined their role in advancing Sharjah’s vision and strategic objectives.
One of the key outcomes of the session was a decision to amend Resolution No. (3) of 2016 regarding the handling of impounded vehicles in the Emirate of Sharjah. Under the amended resolution, the rules now apply to all vehicles that have been held for at least three months without their owners or lienholders taking steps to lift the impound or release them.
According to the new amendment, vehicles may now be disposed of after three months from the date of impoundment. The Committee for the Disposal of Impounded Vehicles will be responsible for selling such vehicles at public auction if they were seized by the police due to traffic or criminal cases. The sale process will take place three months after the traffic case file is closed or a court ruling is issued, following coordination with the Public Prosecution in the emirate.
