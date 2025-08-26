Motorists in Abu Dhabi urged to use 'TAMM' for Smart Vehicle Impound service

Drivers must transport their vehicles to the designated location before 12 midnight
The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has called on drivers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to take advantage of the Vehicle Smart Impound service available through the “TAMM” platform. The service provides drivers with a flexible and convenient way to address traffic violations. This initiative comes as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovative and efficient services that enhance customer experience and save time.
The service applies to all types of vehicles, including light vehicles, heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses, and covers most traffic violations. It allows drivers to select their vehicle, review associated violations, and pay the service fee of Dh15 per day via the “TAMM” platform. Following this, drivers can move their vehicle to the customer service center to complete the required procedures, where a smart impound device will be installed by a service officer. Drivers must transport their vehicles to the designated location before 12 midnight.
At the end of the impound period, drivers must return the smart device to the service center within 48 hours. The service offers significant flexibility, including the option to request a technician to install the device at the vehicle’s location for an additional fee. Vehicles can be impounded anywhere across the UAE, including at the driver’s residence, with the allowance to operate the vehicle for maintenance purposes. In emergency cases, vehicles may be used upon obtaining official approval, with all movements monitored through the Command and Control Center. The device is electronically linked to the monitoring room and sends alerts if the vehicle is moved without authorization.
