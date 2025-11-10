GOLD/FOREX
Delhi Red Fort blast: Vehicle owner arrested, car linked to Pulwama resident

Vehicle owner traced in Gurgaon, held for questioning

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
New Delhi, Nov 10 (ANI): Charred remains of vehicles after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in Delhi on Monday.
ANI

A car explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening left eight people dead and 19 injured, causing panic in the historic area.

Authorities have traced the vehicle to its original owner in Gurgaon, who claims he sold it, while investigators are probing multiple ownerships and working to locate the current possessor.

Vehicle traced to Gurgaon resident

Shortly after the blast, police identified the car’s registration with a Gurgaon resident. He told investigators he had sold the vehicle, and officials are coordinating with the RTO to trace the current owner.

Original owner arrested

Haryana police confirmed the arrest of Mohd Salman, the original owner of the Hyundai i20 bearing number plate HR26 CE 7674. Salman said he sold the car to a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. It is unclear if Tariq subsequently sold the car to a third party.

Investigators probe multiple handovers

Authorities are examining whether the vehicle changed hands multiple times—from Gurgaon to Okhla, and then to Ambala. ANPR cameras last recorded it in Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur in June. All relevant documents have been handed over, and police across states are coordinating to locate the owner.

Blast causes fire, damages nearby vehicles

The explosion triggered a fire that damaged several parked vehicles. Images from the scene showed shattered glass and mangled cars. Fire services confirmed that 19 people were injured and treated at a government hospital.

Authorities vow thorough investigation

Home Minister Amit Shah said CCTV footage from the area will be key. “We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

Leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences on social media, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The 17th-century Red Fort, located six kilometres from Parliament, is one of India’s top tourist attractions and the venue for the annual Independence Day speech by the Prime Minister.

