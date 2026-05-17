Dubai new road project to cut travel time from 104 minutes to just 16

The new project is estimated to serve one million people, link Dubai Islands
Dubai: One of Dubai’s biggest road infrastructure projects is set to dramatically transform traffic movement across the emirate, reducing journey times along the Al Shindagha Corridor from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced that 80 per cent of the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project has now been completed, marking a major milestone in the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, a massive 13-kilometre development designed to ease congestion, improve connectivity and support Dubai’s rapid urban growth.
The new tunnel stretches 1,650 metres from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street. Featuring three lanes in each direction, it will accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow between Infinity Bridge and Deira.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the tunnel is a vital part of one of the largest strategic road projects currently under development in Dubai.
“The construction of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel forms part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, one of the largest projects currently being undertaken by RTA,” Al Tayer said.
He explained that the corridor extends along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, and includes the upgrade of 15 major intersections.
“The project is estimated to serve one million people and reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030,” he added.
Al Tayer said the corridor has been designed to support both existing residential communities and major future developments, including Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.
He added: “The project includes the construction of a 1,650-metre tunnel with three lanes in each direction, providing free-flow traffic movement between Infinity Bridge and Deira, and vice versa.”
According to the RTA, the project will also convert roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street into signalised intersections, improve Cairo Street, and connect the ramp from Dubai Islands directly to the new tunnel towards Al Mamzar.
The upgraded road network is expected to significantly improve traffic flow for residents and visitors travelling through Abu Hail, Al Wuheida, Al Mamzar, Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market and Al Hamriya Port.
To speed up delivery ahead of the targeted completion in the fourth quarter of this year, RTA said 14 teams are working around the clock on excavation support works, including the installation of retaining walls and sheet piles for deep and medium-depth excavations.
Highlighting the scale of the operation, the RTA said the project has recorded nearly eight million safe work hours without any lost-time injuries since launch, reflecting what it described as “the highest occupational safety standards”.
A workforce of 1,591 engineers, technicians and workers, supported by 221 machines and pieces of equipment, is currently deployed across the project site.
RTA is also progressing with another major component of the Al Shindagha Corridor project, a 1,425-metre bridge linking Bur Dubai directly to Dubai Islands.
The bridge will feature four lanes in each direction with a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour, rising 18.5 metres above Dubai Creek to allow marine traffic to pass beneath through a 75-metre-wide navigational channel.
The project will also include dedicated pedestrian and cycling tracks equipped with lifts, along with two kilometres of surface roads connecting Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai to the existing road network.