Dubai new road project to cut travel time from 104 minutes to just 16

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced that 80 per cent of the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project has now been completed, marking a major milestone in the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, a massive 13-kilometre development designed to ease congestion, improve connectivity and support Dubai’s rapid urban growth.

The new tunnel stretches 1,650 metres from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street. Featuring three lanes in each direction, it will accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow between Infinity Bridge and Deira.

According to the RTA, the project will also convert roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street into signalised intersections, improve Cairo Street, and connect the ramp from Dubai Islands directly to the new tunnel towards Al Mamzar.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the tunnel is a vital part of one of the largest strategic road projects currently under development in Dubai.

The bridge will feature four lanes in each direction with a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour, rising 18.5 metres above Dubai Creek to allow marine traffic to pass beneath through a 75-metre-wide navigational channel.

Highlighting the scale of the operation, the RTA said the project has recorded nearly eight million safe work hours without any lost-time injuries since launch, reflecting what it described as “the highest occupational safety standards”.

To speed up delivery ahead of the targeted completion in the fourth quarter of this year, RTA said 14 teams are working around the clock on excavation support works, including the installation of retaining walls and sheet piles for deep and medium-depth excavations.

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