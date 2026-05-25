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Eid Al Adha 2026 in UAE: When Dubai parking is free and when it isn’t

RTA, Parkin confirm five days of free public parking in Dubai for Eid Al Adha

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Eid Al Adha 2026: Key dates, zones and exceptions for Dubai’s free parking
Eid Al Adha 2026: Key dates, zones and exceptions for Dubai’s free parking
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai has rolled out a clear parking and transport plan for Eid Al Adha 2026, offering motorists several days of free parking across the city alongside adjusted public transport services to manage increased holiday traffic.

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Free parking across Dubai

Public parking across Dubai will be free from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026. The exemption applies to all standard public parking zones operated across the emirate.

During this period, motorists can park without charges in regular on-street and public parking areas, making travel to shopping centres, residential districts and leisure destinations easier during the Eid break. 

Where parking remains paid

Not all parking is included in the exemption. Multi-storey parking facilities will remain chargeable throughout the Eid period and will continue to operate under normal tariffs.

Normal parking fees across all zones will resume from Saturday, May 30, 2026. 

RTA confirms Eid parking plan

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed the free parking arrangement as part of its Eid mobility plan.

The move is aimed at easing congestion, improving traffic flow and supporting higher movement across key destinations during the holiday period.

Parkin mirrors citywide exemption

Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin has also confirmed free parking across all public zones under its management for the same period — May 25 to May 29.

However, it reiterated that multi-storey parking facilities are excluded and will remain chargeable. Regular operations and fees will resume on May 30. 

Parkonic urges signboard compliance

Meanwhile, Parkonic has not yet issued an announcement on free parking arrangements for the Eid holidays.

In areas managed by Parkonic, parking regulations can differ by site. Drivers should follow posted signs and on-site directions for relevant fees and instructions, or use the Parkonic app to view parking rates and operating hours for various locations throughout the UAE.

At a glance: Eid free parking in Dubai

  • Free parking: May 25–29, 2026 (all public parking zones)

  • Paid parking: Multi-storey parking facilities (throughout Eid)

  • Normal charges resume: From May 30, 2026

Authorities have advised motorists to follow official signage and updates during the holiday period, with higher traffic expected across the city.

Related Topics:
Public parkingdubai parking feesEid Al Adha UAEDubai parking

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