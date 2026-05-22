As Eid approaches, a moment to breathe — briefly

We’ve been pleased to report on so many people booking staycations across the emirates while making the most of many fantastic deals. This is money being put directly into our incredible hospitality sector at a crucial time, which I’m sure is greatly appreciated. Many people will be travelling as well, which is thanks to the relentless efforts of those in our airports and who run our airlines to ensure routes have remained open or have reopened quickly. We’re lucky to have so many local and international options in this small country.