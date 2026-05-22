As Eid approaches, a moment to breathe — briefly

Packed airports, busy newsrooms and football ethics dominate the week before the break
It has been a frantic few months here at Gulf News, as I’m sure it has been for many readers. We now with an opportunity to catch our breath, to reflect and to spend time with friends and family. Let’s hope it is also a time for diplomacy and agreement.
We’ve been pleased to report on so many while making the most of many fantastic deals. This is money being put directly into our incredible hospitality sector at a crucial time, which I’m sure is greatly appreciated. Many people will be travelling as well, which is thanks to the relentless efforts of those in our airports and who run our airlines to ensure routes have remained open or have reopened quickly. We’re lucky to have so many local and international options in this small country.
I must say well done to those . I am envious of your planning skills. I’m sure there was a rush of requests across offices!
While many of us at Gulf News will be getting some much-needed time off, news stops for no-one. We will still have reporters and editors working around the clock to make sure you get the latest information as quickly as possible. I plan to take a few days off to spend time with my family before travelling to Warsaw, Poland, for a business trip - all recommendations welcome.
As you will have read, the and over the last couple of weeks. We knew there would be a lot of interest but the size of the crowds of students and parents was beyond our imagination. We’re always proud to put on these events but especially so in the circumstances.
I believe one of the biggest reasons for is its ability to offer real value to attendees. There aren’t many places where young people get the chance to speak directly to university representatives.
Parents also benefit by gaining a clearer understanding of international education systems, tuition costs, and future job prospects for their children. That face-to-face contact in a world that is becoming more automated and tech-first is invaluable, and I witnessed it first hand.
I was delighted to read our articles on the ; a major milestone that could bring significant benefits to people living in the UAE. I am a proud Brit who believes that building greater relationships with the UAE can only benefit both countries. As one of the Gulf’s biggest trade and investment hubs, the UAE stands to gain from lower trade barriers, stronger business ties, and increased access to British goods and services. That could translate into more competitive prices on imported products, wider consumer choice, and faster growth in sectors such as technology, healthcare, education, and finance. The future is bright.
My beloved Middlesbrough Football Club hopefully has a bright future as well. You will find me watching the Middlesbrough v Hull City playoff final on Saturday evening, cheering on ‘the Boro’ with my two sons. For those not familiar with the fixture, the final match of the Championship season is called the ‘richest game in world football’ with up to £200m in Premier League money awaiting the winner. It is an astronomical amount that puts pressure on teams to get through for a huge payday, but sometimes teams take it too far.
Middlesbrough had been beaten by Southampton 2-1 over two legs in the semi-final only for Southampton to be unceremoniously kicked out of the competition. They had been caught spying on a Middlesbrough training session, which is against the rules, and admitted to doing it to other clubs as well. High drama.
It has sparked arguments across the footballing world on morales, ethics and sportsmanship. My view? While we all try to get a competitive advantage in all walks of life, there’s a simple lesson here: don’t cheat.
Wish me and the boys luck. Hopefully next week’s letter will be celebratory.