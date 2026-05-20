GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

UK-Gulf trade pact could generate £3.7 billion yearly growth

Foods like cereals, cheddar cheese and chocolate to be tariff-free under new deal

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UK-Gulf trade pact could generate £3.7 billion yearly growth
Shutterstock

Britain on Wednesday struck a long-awaited trade agreement with the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, the first such deal between the bloc and a Group of Seven country.

The agreement with the GCC -- which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- is set to deliver relatively modest economic benefits for the UK. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

However, it comes as Britain seeks to bolster trade ties across the world following its departure from the European Union at the start of the decade, a need that has become more pressing after the United States unveiled sweeping global tariffs. 

"At a time of increased instability, today's announcement sends a clear signal of confidence," said business and trade secretary Peter Kyle. 

He said the deal reinforces "the strength and stability of the UK's trading relationship with the Gulf at a critical moment."

The agreement will remove £580 million ($778 million) in tariffs on UK goods imported to the region, covering food, medical equipment and advanced manufacturing. 

Foods such as cereals, cheddar cheese, chocolate and butter are set to become to tariff-free under the agreement. 

The UK auto industry and the professional services industry, which accounts for more than half of the country's exports to the GCC, are also expected to benefit from the deal. 

Along with eliminating certain custom duties, the deal promises stronger intellectual property protections and a quicker customs process.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the Gulf states as "valued economic partners."

"This agreement deepens that relationship, building trust and unlocking new possibilities for trade and investment," he added.

The government estimated that the agreement will add £3.7 billion a year to the British economy. 

Under the Labour government, Britain has secured a number of post-Brexit trade deals.

It struck a free trade agreement with India last year, its biggest deal since leaving the EU. 

It also made a long-sought agreement with the United States to cap tariffs at 10 percent on most UK imports to the country. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The meeting focused on expanding trade and investment integration among GCC member states, with discussions centred on enhancing the resilience of the regional business environment.

UAE calls for boosting Gulf growth and competitiveness

2m read
UAE, South Korea activate trade deal to boost exports

UAE, South Korea activate trade deal to boost exports

2m read
Tankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday, April 18, 2026.

US–Iran talks: Can a deal secure Gulf interests?

6m read
In this video grab taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) via the Parliament TV website on November 25, 2025, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, flanked by Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, makes a statement to MPs on the G20 and Ukraine, in the House of Commons.

UK’s Starmer to face grilling from MPs over Mandelson

3m read