US–Iran talks: Can a deal secure Gulf interests this time?

It is evident that Washington and Tehran are negotiating with a focus on maximising strategic and possibly propaganda gains, since the media, psychological, and narrative dimensions form an integral part of this war. Any agreement between the two sides could serve as a cornerstone for broader security arrangements and may even factor into regional and international calculations as global powers attempt to reshape the emerging world order amid the apparent conclusion of both soft and hard international conflicts in recent years. Accordingly, the GCC countries stand at the heart of this conflict landscape and have every right to ensure that their interests and legitimate rights are taken into account in any potential final US-Iran agreement. They have borne a significant share of the burden resulting from decades of tensions and both cold and hot confrontations between the two sides for more than four decades. Therefore, they are fully justified in insisting on guarantees that ensure their future security and stability, and on the inclusion of strong foundations in any agreement so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, as occurred with the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed under the Obama administration as a temporary solution that merely postponed military confrontation and ultimately contributed to the 2026 war.