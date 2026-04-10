Beyond a ceasefire: What the Gulf expects from Iran talks

It is certain that these negotiations represent a critical historical turning point for the region and the world for one fundamental reason: all scenarios remain open and equally plausible between the “political” and the “military” tracks. The likelihood of a resumption of war remains comparable to the chances of reaching a final agreement — an outcome that many specialists and observers deem unlikely due to the divergence in strategic visions and the depth of differences in interests, objectives, and the ceiling of demands and conditions between the Iranian and American sides. This is because the 40-day war did not produce a decisive strategic reality that would compel either side to concede, soften its position, or respond to the conditions — and perhaps dictates — of the other.