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Iran state TV says US commits to ending naval blockade in draft deal

Tehran and Washington have in recent days been swapping proposals to end the war

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AFP
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Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
AP

Iranian state television said on Wednesday a draft framework deal with the United States included a commitment to lift the naval blockade on Iran, restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the US to withdraw its forces from the Gulf region.

Tehran and Washington have in recent days been swapping proposals to end the war, which broke out on February 28 and engulfed the Middle East, while a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

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The report cited what it described as a draft outline of a potential memorandum of understanding, while noting that the text was "still not finalised".

Iran has since kept a tight control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit, while the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coasts since April 13.

"The United States has committed itself to lifting Iran's naval blockade and to cease harassing ships passing to or from the Islamic Republic of Iran," the state TV report said.

In return Iran would allow commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume as it had before the war within one month, according to the draft.

The draft says Iran would continue to manage shipping lanes, inspect vessels, and impose service fees on ships -- measures which have only been imposed since the war.

Iran's commitments would not apply to military vessels, and Tehran had not agreed "to unconditionally reopen the strait," it added.

On the withdrawal of US troops from the region, the draft said Washington had given "a commitment to the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding this issue".

It added that it remained unclear whether the commitment referred only to forces deployed before and during the war, or if it also included existing US military bases in the Gulf. 

Following agreement on the framework, Tehran and Washington would enter a 60-day negotiation period, the draft said, without specifying which issues would be discussed. 

"If negotiations reach a final agreement during the 60-day period, this agreement is expected to be approved by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council," it added.

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