‘Kamikaze dolphin’ fears in Hormuz: Myth or military reality?

Military dolphins have long been used to detect mines and intruders
Washington: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday dismissed reports that Iran could deploy so-called “kamikaze dolphins” against American naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, even as questions about unconventional maritime warfare surfaced during a Pentagon briefing amid escalating Gulf tensions.
Asked whether Iran could use trained dolphins to target US ships or naval mines in the strategic waterway, Hegseth said he could “confirm” that Tehran did not possess such capabilities, while jokingly declining to say whether the US itself had similar programmes, according to CNN.
The unusual exchange came as Washington continues naval operations aimed at protecting commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz following months of clashes linked to the Iran conflict.
While Pentagon officials appeared to laugh off the claims, the discussion has drawn renewed attention to the long history of military dolphin programmes operated by several countries, including the United States and the former Soviet Union.
The US Navy has for decades trained bottlenose dolphins and sea lions under its Marine Mammal Program, which began during the Cold War and is now part of the Naval Information Warfare Centre Pacific.
According to CNN, the programme’s dolphins are not trained as “kamikaze” attackers that sacrifice themselves to detonate mines. Instead, they are used primarily for mine detection and underwater surveillance.
Dolphins possess powerful natural echolocation abilities — a kind of biological sonar — that experts say can outperform many man-made underwater detection systems in certain conditions.
Scott Savitz, a senior engineer at RAND who previously worked with the now-decommissioned US Navy mine warfare command, told CNN that marine mammals are used “to help detect objects under water and to protect ports by detecting intruders”.
The animals are trained to search designated areas using sonar clicks that bounce off underwater objects. If a dolphin detects something resembling a mine, it returns to its handler and signals the discovery. The dolphin can then be sent back to attach a marker buoy near the object so Navy divers or mine-clearing teams can neutralise it safely.
The US Navy has deployed mine-detecting dolphins in conflict zones before, including during the Iraq War in 2003, when they were used to help identify underwater mines and booby traps near the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr.
Experts say dolphins are especially effective in shallow or cluttered waters where underwater visibility is poor and conventional sonar systems may struggle. Their agility and ability to distinguish shapes on the seabed make them valuable for locating tethered mines, buried explosives and underwater intruders.
The US Navy has also used sea lions for harbour defence and recovery operations because of their underwater vision and directional hearing.
The term “kamikaze” comes from Japanese and translates roughly as “divine wind”. It is most closely associated with Japanese suicide pilots during World War II.
Towards the final stages of the war, Japanese pilots deliberately crashed explosive-laden aircraft into Allied naval vessels in missions intended to cause maximum destruction.
The tactic emerged as Japan faced mounting military losses and dwindling resources. Thousands of kamikaze missions were carried out during battles in the Pacific theatre.
Over time, the term entered global popular culture and is now used more broadly to describe suicidal or self-destructive attacks, including drone strikes or explosive missions designed without expectation of survival.
CNN reported that one source familiar with US operations in the Strait of Hormuz said the American military was not currently using dolphins in the Gulf.
Still, the issue resurfaced after reports that Iran could consider reviving Soviet-era military dolphin programmes as tensions with Washington intensify.
According to reports cited by several US media outlets, Iran purchased trained military dolphins from Russia in 2000. However, there is no public evidence that Tehran currently operates an active military dolphin programme.
The renewed attention comes amid growing concerns that Iran could intensify asymmetric tactics in the Gulf, including the laying of naval mines, drone attacks and the use of fast boats to disrupt shipping.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and LNG shipments.
Although a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran technically remains in place, both sides have accused each other of violations, while sporadic attacks and military posturing continue across the Gulf.
The “kamikaze dolphins” discussion quickly spread across social media, fuelled partly by references to Cold War-era military marine mammal programmes and pop culture comparisons.