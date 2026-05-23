US–Iran talks see 'slight progress' but major gaps over uranium stockpile, control over Strait of Hormuz persist

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed on May 22 that 35 vessels transited the strait over a 24-hour period after obtaining Iranian “permission” and receiving Iranian “security” protection. Analysts say a renewed tanker traffic may reflect growing optimism around backchannel diplomacy as US President Donald Trump suggested progress in talks with Tehran and hinted that the conflict could de-escalate and oil prices could go down “very quickly.” File photo shows ships at Anchor in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman's northern coast. AFP