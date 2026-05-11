Back to the brink? What happens next after Trump rejects Iran proposal

Iranian state media, meanwhile, said Tehran had rejected what it described as demands amounting to “surrender”, insisting instead on sanctions relief, an end to the war and guarantees against future attacks before making major concessions.

Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to consider reviving “Project Freedom Plus” — an expanded naval escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz that was suspended after less than 48 hours during the ceasefire.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.