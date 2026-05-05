Truce in tatters? What to know as US–Iran tensions flare in Hormuz, Gulf states hit

Dubai: The fragile truce between the United States and Iran is showing clear signs of strain, with fresh strikes in and around the Strait of Hormuz raising fears of a return to open conflict.

What was meant to be a temporary ceasefire to enable negotiations now looks increasingly unstable, as both sides trade accusations — and, increasingly, firepower. Washington says Iranian missiles , drones and fast boats targeted its naval forces and commercial shipping, while Tehran insists it only issued warnings and blames the US for provoking tensions through its naval operation, dubbed “Project Freedom.”

With shipping still largely paralysed, oil markets on edge, and diplomacy struggling to keep pace, the key question now is whether the ceasefire is collapsing — or whether both sides are using it as cover to reset the battlefield.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.