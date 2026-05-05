South Korea said Tuesday it will "review its position" on joining US operations in the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump urged Seoul to take part following an apparent Iranian attack on one of its ships.

An explosion and fire were reported on a South Korean cargo vessel on Monday in the key waterway, which has been effectively blocked since the Mideast war erupted on February 28.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that all 24 crew members aboard the stricken HMM Namu -- including six South Korean nationals -- were unharmed. Trump said the incident should prompt South Korea to join American efforts to guide stranded ships through the strait, a major artery for the fuel exports that Seoul relies on.