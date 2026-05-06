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UN expresses concern over Iranian attacks on UAE

UN stresses peaceful settlement, says no alternative to diplomacy under UN Charter

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United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
@UN

NEW YORK: The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the United Arab Emirates yesterday, Monday, which resulted in at least three injuries and caused a fire at an oil facility in the Fujairah oil industrial zone.

This came in remarks made today by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the United Nations, in which he also voiced concern over a number of strikes in the region targeting vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, noting that this reflects the increasing risk of a resurgence of hostilities amid rising tensions surrounding the ceasefire.

Dujarric called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions or undermine ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts.

He stressed that there is no practical alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

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