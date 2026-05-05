Calls for immediate halt to hostilities targeting civilians
India has issued a strong response after the attack in Fujairah that injured three Indian nationals, calling the incident “unacceptable” and urging an immediate end to violence targeting civilians and infrastructure.
The statement comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the wider West Asia region, with incidents across the Gulf raising fears of further escalation and instability.
Reaffirming its position, India said it supports dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to restore peace and stability in the region, rather than military escalation.
India also stressed the need to protect civilians and critical infrastructure, warning against actions that endanger innocent lives and regional security.
The statement also underlined the importance of maintaining free and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global trade route, in line with international law.
India said it remains ready to support all initiatives aimed at de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of tensions affecting the Gulf region.