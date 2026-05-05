India calls attacks unacceptable as Gulf tensions threaten global energy flows
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates that left three Indian nationals injured, reaffirming New Delhi’s solidarity with the UAE and calling for diplomacy to resolve regional tensions.
In a statement posted on X, Modi described the targeting of civilians and infrastructure as “unacceptable” and said India stood “in firm solidarity with the UAE” at a time of heightened instability across the Gulf.
His remarks came as tensions continued to build around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital maritime trade routes and a key artery for global oil shipments.
“Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security,” Modi said.
The statement underscores India’s deep strategic and economic stakes in Gulf stability. The UAE is one of India’s closest regional partners, home to one of the largest Indian expatriate communities in the world and a major trade and energy partner.
According to reporting by Reuters and The Hindu, New Delhi has been closely watching developments in the Gulf amid concerns over civilian safety, shipping disruptions and rising energy costs linked to instability in the region.
Any disruption to shipping through Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets, supply chains and freight costs, analysts say, particularly for large energy-importing economies such as India.