Business leaders highlight trade, energy and investment opportunities after key agreements
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE is being viewed as a vital moment for the India-UAE relationship, with Indian business leaders saying it reinforces long-term cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure and technology.
The visit comes at a time of wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty, with executives saying continued engagement between both countries sends a strong signal of stability and growth opportunities for businesses operating across the India-UAE corridor.
Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group, said the visit reflects the “warmth, trust, and shared ambition” that define the relationship between India and the UAE.
“India and the UAE have built a partnership that extends far beyond trade, shaped equally by strong leadership, deep cultural ties, and the contributions of millions of Indians who proudly call the UAE home,” he said.
“For the business community, this continued engagement between both nations sends a very positive message. It reinforces a shared vision for growth, innovation, and long-term collaboration across sectors such as trade, infrastructure, energy, and technology. The relationship between India and the UAE continues to deepen, creating meaningful opportunities for businesses, investors, and communities in both countries.”
Meanwhile, Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, said the visit highlights the strength of the India-UAE relationship during a period of changing global alignments.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s visit to the UAE amid geopolitical shifts truly underscores the strength of the India-UAE relationship, which has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking strategic partnerships,” he said.
“Built on deep historical ties and reinforced by shared ambition in trade, technology, and innovation, this collaboration continues to set a global benchmark for cross-border cooperation.”
Karkaria added that agreements announced across defence cooperation, energy security and infrastructure development show how the relationship is expanding into broader strategic areas.
“At a time of shifting geopolitical alignments and economic uncertainty, the agreements announced across defence cooperation, energy security and infrastructure development, highlight how the partnership is evolving into a key pillar of regional and global stability,” he said.
During the visit, India and the UAE signed agreements including a Strategic Defence Partnership, energy memorandums covering petroleum reserves and LPG supplies, and a Ship Repair Cluster agreement. The visit also saw a commitment for $5 billion in UAE investment into Indian markets.
Dubai-based Al Maya said the agreements could further strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.
“PM Modi’s visit powerfully reaffirms the strength and depth of the India-UAE partnership,” said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO and Group Director of Al Maya Group.
“For Al Maya Group, a proud part of this bilateral story for over five decades, these agreements inspire us to contribute even more meaningfully to this extraordinary relationship.”
Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said the visit could open up further opportunities in healthcare collaboration and talent exchange across the region.
“The visit further strengthens this bond through key agreements that reinforce long-term cooperation,” he said.
“As a healthcare organization with a significant presence across India and the GCC, Aster believe this deepening bilateral collaboration will continue to create opportunities for innovation, talent exchange, and advancing quality healthcare across the region.”