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Indian PM Modi arrives in UAE as five-nation visit begins

Six-day diplomatic tour begins with UAE visit, focus on energy and technology ties

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Modi’s UAE stop to deepen trade, tech ties amid West Asia tensions
Modi’s UAE stop to deepen trade, tech ties amid West Asia tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, marking the first stop of his multi-nation diplomatic tour.

The visit comes as part of a broader six-day overseas engagement covering the UAE and several European countries.

During the UAE leg of the trip, the Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including energy, trade and emerging technologies.

The visit underscores continued momentum in India–UAE relations, with both sides focusing on expanding strategic and economic partnerships.

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UAE visit set against volatile regional backdrop

The UAE visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the region impacted by ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Iran and Israel.

On May 15, the Prime Minister will make a brief stop in the UAE before continuing to Europe.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both leaders are expected to discuss key bilateral issues, including energy cooperation, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

UAE eyes deeper trade and tech partnership with India

Ahead of the visit, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy said both countries are working to significantly expand economic ties.

She noted that India and the UAE have already crossed the $100 billion trade milestone under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and aim to scale it up to $200 billion.

She also highlighted growing collaboration in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, supercomputing and infrastructure, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

UAE signals strong tech cooperation push

Al Hashimy said science and technology will be central to future economic growth, adding that AI has become a key pillar of bilateral cooperation.

She emphasised that India and the UAE are actively exploring joint projects in advanced technologies, noting India’s strong capability and innovation ecosystem.

UAE calls PM Modi’s visit a symbol of strong ties

Describing the Prime Minister as a “key figure of friendship,” Al Hashimy said the UAE was looking forward to welcoming him.

She added that frequent high-level engagements between PM Modi and the UAE leadership reflect the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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UAEindiaNarendra Modi

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