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Indian PM Modi’s landmark visits to the UAE: A visual timeline since 2015

PM Modi’s May 15 UAE visit highlights growing India-UAE strategic ties

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Talks between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on May 15 are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment and regional security. Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes as the UAE and India continue to deepen their strategic and economic partnership. Above, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his landmark 2015 UAE visit, welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi (then Crown Prince).
Talks between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on May 15 are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment and regional security. Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes as the UAE and India continue to deepen their strategic and economic partnership. Above, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his landmark 2015 UAE visit, welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi (then Crown Prince).
UAE Presidential Court
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Prime Minister Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE on August 16-17, 2015, was the first by an Indian prime minister in 34 years and served as a catalyst for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Hosted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visit focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, energy and security.
UAE Presidential Court
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Anwar Gargash during his visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in 2015.
Gulf News archives
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his delegation and officials, tours the Masdar City complex in Abu Dhabi during his 2015 UAE visit.
Gulf News archives
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the brave UAE soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation at Wahat Al Karama, the “Oasis of Dignity”, in Abu Dhabi during his 2018 visit.
Gulf News archives
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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a session at the World Government Summit on February 11, 2018, in Dubai.
Gulf News archives
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community at the iconic Dubai Opera in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during his 2018 visit.
ANI
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the launch of a commemorative stamp marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Abu Dhabi on August 24, 2019.
WAM
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During his 2023 UAE visit, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspect a guard of honour at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
WAM
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd after addressing the Indian diaspora at the “Ahlan Modi” event at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi in 2024.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands with two Hindu priests in front of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which he inaugurated during his 2024 UAE visit. The temple was built at a cost of Dh350 million.
Gulf News archives
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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