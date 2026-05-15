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UAE President receives Indian PM Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi’s May 15 UAE visit highlights growing India-UAE strategic ties

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates. The visit marks the first stop of PM Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic tour, underscoring continued high-level engagement between the two nations.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates. The visit marks the first stop of PM Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic tour, underscoring continued high-level engagement between the two nations.
UAE Presidential Court
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Sheikh Mohamed received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit at the Presidential Airport, extending a warm welcome upon his arrival.
UAE Presidential Court
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An aircraft carrying Narendra Modi arrived at the Presidential Airport, marking the beginning of his official visit.
UAE Presidential Court
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UAE Armed Forces guards participated in the ceremonial arrival of Narendra Modi during his official visit at the Presidential Airport.
UAE Presidential Court
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An official reception ceremony was held for Prime Minister Modi, featuring performances of the national anthems of both countries and a guard of honour.
UAE Presidential Court
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The visit is part of a six-day overseas tour covering the UAE and several European countries.
UAE Presidential Court
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Modi posted on social media platform X, expressing gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the special gesture of receiving him at Abu Dhabi airport.
ANI
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The visit highlights continued momentum in India–UAE relations, with both sides aiming to deepen strategic and economic partnerships.
UAE Presidential Court
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UAE Armed Forces personnel formed an honour guard for the arrival of PM Narendra Modi at the Presidential Airport on his official visit.
UAE Presidential Court
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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