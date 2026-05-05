World leaders condemn Iran strikes on UAE, warn of escalation risks

Calls received by the UAE President highlighted unified backing from key leaders
Abu Dhabi: Countries across the Middle East, Europe and beyond have rallied in support of the UAE, condemning Iranian attacks on civilian sites and warning of their implications for regional and global security.
A series of calls received by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted unified backing from key Arab leaders.
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar all condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law, and affirming full support for the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security and protect its population.
Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also conveyed his condemnation, stressing that the attacks undermine regional peace and stability.
Support has extended well beyond the region. The United Kingdom expressed concern and reaffirmed its solidarity, while Germany, France and Belgium issued strong condemnations, with Paris describing the strikes as “unjustified and unacceptable.” Canada and New Zealand also denounced the attacks, reiterating support for the UAE and its defensive efforts.
Across the wider international community, statements of condemnation or solidarity were also issued by Serbia, Montenegro, Malta, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Mauritania, Libya, Estonia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Comoros and North Macedonia.
At the institutional level, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), League of Arab States, European Union and Arab Parliament all issued statements condemning the attacks and warning against further escalation.
Religious and international bodies, including the Muslim World League, also denounced the strikes, describing them as violations of international law and humanitarian norms, while reaffirming support for the UAE’s sovereignty and security.
In its scale and clarity, the international response amounts to a collective warning against further escalation, reinforcing that the protection of civilians, respect for sovereignty and adherence to international law remain non-negotiable principles.