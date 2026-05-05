World leaders condemn Iran strikes on UAE, warn of escalation risks

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar all condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law, and affirming full support for the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security and protect its population.