GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

World leaders condemn Iran strikes on UAE, warn of escalation risks

Calls received by the UAE President highlighted unified backing from key leaders

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represent a serious escalation
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represent a serious escalation
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Countries across the Middle East, Europe and beyond have rallied in support of the UAE, condemning Iranian attacks on civilian sites and warning of their implications for regional and global security.

A series of calls received by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted unified backing from key Arab leaders. 

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar all condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law, and affirming full support for the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security and protect its population.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also conveyed his condemnation, stressing that the attacks undermine regional peace and stability.

Support has extended well beyond the region. The United Kingdom expressed concern and reaffirmed its solidarity, while Germany, France and Belgium issued strong condemnations, with Paris describing the strikes as “unjustified and unacceptable.” Canada and New Zealand also denounced the attacks, reiterating support for the UAE and its defensive efforts.

Across the wider international community, statements of condemnation or solidarity were also issued by Serbia, Montenegro, Malta, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Mauritania, Libya, Estonia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Comoros and North Macedonia.

At the institutional level, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), League of Arab States, European Union and Arab Parliament all issued statements condemning the attacks and warning against further escalation.

Religious and international bodies, including the Muslim World League, also denounced the strikes, describing them as violations of international law and humanitarian norms, while reaffirming support for the UAE’s sovereignty and security.

In its scale and clarity, the international response amounts to a collective warning against further escalation, reinforcing that the protection of civilians, respect for sovereignty and adherence to international law remain non-negotiable principles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File picture for illustrative purpose only. An oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.

Three injured after drone attack at Fujairah oil zone

1m read
UAE announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

UAE announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

1m read
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts

UAE strongly condemns Mali terror attacks

1m read
UAE diplomatic blitz, FM holds calls with counterparts

UAE diplomatic blitz, FM holds calls with counterparts

1m read