US-Iran ceasefire: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'

Air France-KLM cut its 2026 outlook, saying higher fuel prices caused by the Middle East war would expand its fuel bill by more than a third.

The airline group, which also includes budget airline Transavia said it now expects to expand capacity by two to four per cent this year, down from its earlier forecast of three to five per cent.

Air France-KLM announced a net loss of 252 million euros ($294 million) in the first quarter, an increase of one percent from the same period last year.

"While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters," said chief executive Benjamin Smith.