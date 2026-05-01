GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Talks deadlocked: Trump weighs 'options' to force Tehran into a deal

Standoff deepens as Iran demands sanctions lifted and control in Strait of Hormuz talks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Prior to the war, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports in early 2026 indicated that Iran had continued to increase its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level just a technical step away from the 90% weapons-grade threshold.
Prior to the war, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports in early 2026 indicated that Iran had continued to increase its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level just a technical step away from the 90% weapons-grade threshold.
AP

President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring more "aggressive options" to pressure Iran into a negotiated settlement, as talks remain deadlocked and Tehran’s leaders continue to reject America's core demands.

The White House is emphasising “maximum pressure” tactics — especially economic pain — while holding open the possibility of limited military steps if diplomacy stays stalled, US media reported.

Trump is set to hear "military options", even as Washington lawmakers find ways to limit his war powers, CNN reported.

The administration insists that any deal must include immediate, long‑term constraints on Iran’s nuclear program, including a freeze on enrichment and the surrender of near‑weapons‑grade material.

Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal to defer nuclear talks until after the war and the Strait of Hormuz dispute are resolved.

Iran, in turn, demands that the US lift all primary and secondary sanctions and give it a central role in managing the Strait, positions that Washington has refused.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump.

US-Iran talks on: 'They’ve come a long way' — Trump

2m read
Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

2m read
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.

Trump signals US-Iran conflict may 'end soon'

2m read
US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian — even as questions remain over who holds authority to negotiate any ceasefire.

Pezeshkian rebukes Trump, cites 3 obstacles to talks

5m read