Talks deadlocked: Trump weighs 'options' to force Tehran into a deal

Standoff deepens as Iran demands sanctions lifted and control in Strait of Hormuz talks
President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring more "aggressive options" to pressure Iran into a negotiated settlement, as talks remain deadlocked and Tehran’s leaders continue to reject America's core demands.
The White House is emphasising “maximum pressure” tactics — especially economic pain — while holding open the possibility of limited military steps if diplomacy stays stalled, US media reported.
Trump is set to hear "military options", even as Washington lawmakers find ways to limit his war powers, CNN reported.
The administration insists that any deal must include immediate, long‑term constraints on Iran’s nuclear program, including a freeze on enrichment and the surrender of near‑weapons‑grade material.
Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal to defer nuclear talks until after the war and the Strait of Hormuz dispute are resolved.
Iran, in turn, demands that the US lift all primary and secondary sanctions and give it a central role in managing the Strait, positions that Washington has refused.