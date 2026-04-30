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Trump: US having talks with Iran — 'they’ve come a long way'

'There will never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons'

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
AP

US President Donald Trump says ongoing talks with Iran have “come a long way,” but warned week that no agreement will be reached unless Tehran formally renounces the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump’s remarks underscore a high-stakes diplomatic and strategic standoff that has persisted even amid intermittent ceasefires and military pressure.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said the United States and Iranian negotiators are in regular contact — including via phone discussions — about potential terms for ending nearly two months of armed conflict and reopening diplomatic channels.

What the US wants

“They’ve come a long way,” he said, while stressing the central US demand that Iran must agree there will be “no nuclear weapons” as a precondition for any deal.

The president’s statements come as formal talks have stalled and domestic political pressure intensifies.

On social media, Trump expressed frustration with Tehran’s pace and direction of negotiations, writing that Iran “can’t get their act together” and urging it to “get smart soon” if it wishes to reach an agreement.

Administration officials have also signaled that US "leverage" — including a naval blockade and sustained military operations — will remain in place until Iran accedes to Washington’s core demands.

Top priority

Trump has made clear that preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons is a top priority, reaffirming the position at a state dinner where he claimed allied support for the policy.

The broader context for these negotiations includes a complex and evolving military confrontation that has impacted regional security and global energy markets.

With the delicate Strait of Hormuz still a flashpoint for oil exports and global shipments, Trump’s insistence on tying an arms-control pledge to negotiations will likely shape discussions with Tehran and US allies in the coming weeks.

Dialogue

Analysts note that while both sides have shown willingness to engage in dialogue, fundamental differences over sequencing — whether to first address reopening key maritime chokepoints or nuclear issues — have repeatedly derailed progress.

Tehran’s government has not publicly endorsed a surrender of its nuclear ambitions, instead stressing a phased approach that Washington has rejected.

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