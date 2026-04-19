Trump ups pressure, gives Iran ‘last chance’ as talks resume Monday

If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up, he says
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric against Iran, threatening to destroy the country’s critical infrastructure while announcing that American negotiators will head to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iranian forces had opened fire on vessels. “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” he wrote, adding that ships from France and the United Kingdom had been targeted.
Trump paired the accusation with a stark warning. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he declared, adding that if Tehran refused a deal, the United States was “going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.”
“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it,” he said, signalling that Washington still sees a diplomatic opening even as tensions rise.
Uranium stockpile: US wants removal or neutralisation; Iran refuses, calls programme a “legal right”
Sanctions vs sequencing: Tehran demands relief and guarantees; Washington insists on verifiable steps first
Hormuz leverage: Iran links reopening to lifting the US blockade; US says blockade stays until a deal
New pressure tool: Iran uses Hormuz disruption as leverage in talks
Deterrence shift: Strait emerging as a strategic tool beyond nuclear issue
Ceasefire disputes: Both sides accuse each other of violations, deepening mistrust
Military posture: Iran rebuilding missiles and drones; US boosting carriers and mine-clearing ops
Regional tensions: Iran’s proxy network and Israel’s role remain unresolved undercurrents
Trump further hardened his stance, calling the upcoming talks in Pakistan Iran’s “last chance” to reach a deal. Speaking to Fox News, he warned that failure to agree would trigger sweeping consequences. “If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up,” he said, while also vowing he would not repeat what he described as the mistakes of past US policy toward Tehran.
The remarks underscore the growing pressure ahead of negotiations, as the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz deepens. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy said the vital waterway would remain closed as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues, warning that any vessel attempting to pass could be treated as cooperating with the enemy.
The escalating confrontation has raised fresh concerns about global energy flows, with the strait — a chokepoint for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas — effectively shut to most traffic. A brief reopening earlier in the week ended quickly, with shipping once again grinding to a halt.
A British maritime agency reported that Iranian gunboats fired at a tanker, while another vessel was hit by a projectile that damaged containers. A third ship was reportedly threatened as it attempted to leave the Gulf. Trump reacted to the incidents with a characteristic aside: “That wasn’t nice, was it?”
Even as tensions rise, talks are moving ahead. Trump said US negotiators would arrive in Islamabad on Monday evening for discussions with Iran, though details of the delegation remain unclear. US Vice-President JD Vance will not attend the talks due to security concerns, Trump said. The previous round of talks, held earlier this month, lasted just 21 hours and ended without agreement.
Negotiators remain far apart on core issues — including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, sanctions relief and sequencing, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has tied to lifting the US blockade even as Washington insists pressure will continue until a deal is reached.
The gaps are deepened by competing ceasefire claims, Iran’s accelerating rebuild of missiles and drones, and its use of Hormuz disruption as a new pressure tool — signalling a broader shift toward deterrence through the strait alongside unresolved regional tensions involving proxies and Israel.
At the same time, Iran has continued to rebuild its military capabilities during the ceasefire. A senior Revolutionary Guard commander said missile and drone launch systems were being replenished at a faster pace than before the war, reinforcing Tehran’s ability to sustain pressure.
With the ceasefire set to expire Wednesday, the gap between rhetoric and reality is widening. While Washington speaks of a deal and Tehran signals conditional engagement, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, military pressure is rising on both sides, and the risk of renewed conflict continues to grow.
-- with AP & AFP inputs