‘Loud and clear since Day 1’: JD Vance says Iran can ‘never’ have nuclear weapon

US Vice president cites progress but insists Iran must stay nuclear-free
US Vice President JD Vance reiterated the Trump administration’s hardline stance on Iran, declaring that Tehran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“Loud and clear since day one: Iran can NEVER have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said during a White House briefing, as negotiations with Tehran continue.
Vance said Iran’s leadership remains divided and its negotiating position unclear, describing the country as “fractured” with multiple officials influencing talks below Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The Iranians aren’t themselves quite clear in what direction they want to go,” he said, adding that it was often difficult to determine Tehran’s exact objectives in negotiations.
He said it remained unclear whether the confusion stemmed from poor communication or bad faith.
Vance warned that allowing Iran to develop a nuclear weapon could trigger wider instability and a global arms race.
“Iran would really be the first domino in what would set off a nuclear arms race all over the world,” he said, arguing that such a development would make the world “much less safe”.
The vice president said the US had made “a lot of progress” in negotiations with Iran, but stressed Washington remained prepared to restart military action if diplomacy failed.
“We’re in a good place in the negotiations, but it takes two to tango,” Vance said, adding that the US was “locked and loaded” to resume its military campaign if necessary.
He added that the administration wanted long-term guarantees preventing Iran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities in the future, not just temporary commitments during President Donald Trump’s term in office.