Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that Israeli airstrikes on village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon targeted a pickup truck and a motorcycle, killing four people.

Saturday’s airstrikes came despite a 10-day ceasefire in place since April 17. Since the truce went into effect, it has been repeatedly violated by both sides.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks.